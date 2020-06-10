TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (June 10) announced zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), marking 59 days without a new local infection.

During his daily press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced there were no new cases of coronavirus for the fourth day in a row. Taiwan's total number of cases still stands at 443.

The CECC did not announce receiving any reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 73,751 COVID-19 tests, with 72,824 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 59 days. Out of 443 total confirmed cases, 352 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet."

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 431 have been released from hospital isolation. This leaves only five people still undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Taiwan.

During the press conference, Chen showed a video illustrating the CECC's "new epidemic prevention lifestyle." In the video, an adult male and young girl demonstrated the importance of washing hands and wearing face masks.

The pair also demonstrated the importance of maintaining a social distance of 1 meter at outdoor sporting events, 1.5 meters indoors, 1.5 meters in restaurtants, and 1 meter outdoors.