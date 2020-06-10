  1. Home
  2. Politics

China Daily paid US papers $19 million in advertising, printing

The Chinese state-run outlet spent $11 million on ads, $7.6 million on printing

  229
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/06/10 12:43
Newspapers (Pixabay photo)

Newspapers (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Daily has paid U.S. newspapers almost $19 million for advertising and printing over the past four years.

China Daily, which is a Chinese state-owned English-language newspaper, is required by U.S. law to disclose its business dealings with the Justice Department under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), according to a report by Freedom House. The Chinese paper's most recent filings were submitted on June 1 and include expenses from November 2016 to April 2020, the Daily Caller reported.

The Justice Department records show that over the past four years, China Daily has paid the Washington Post over $4.6 million, and The Wall Street Journal almost $6 million, in advertising expenses. The state-run media outlet also paid The New York Times $50,000, Foreign Policy $240,000, The Des Moines Register $34,600, and CQ-Roll Call $76,000 for ads, according to the records.

In total for the past four years, China Daily spent $11,002,628 on ads in U.S. newspapers and $265,822 for advertising over Twitter. One example of these ads are the news-like supplements from China Daily called "China Watch," which are included in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and The Los Angeles Times, according to Freedom House.

The Justice Department filings also reveal that China Daily paid more than $7.6 million to newspapers and printing companies. These include The Los Angeles Times, The Seattle Times, The Chicago Tribune, The Boston Globe, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and The Houston Chronicle.

In February, the U.S. announced restrictions would be placed on five Chinese state media outlets: Xinhua, CGTN, China Radio, China Daily, and People's Daily. The outlets have been accused by the U.S. Government of serving as propaganda instruments of the Chinese Government and, as a result, have been forced to register as foreign embassies.
China Daily
U.S. Justice Department
Foreign Agents Registration Act
FARA
Washington Post
Wall Street Journal

RELATED ARTICLES

Xi Jinping's rule increases press restrictions in China
Xi Jinping's rule increases press restrictions in China
2020/06/05 16:08
Expelled US journalists to relocate from China to Taiwan
Expelled US journalists to relocate from China to Taiwan
2020/05/15 15:29
Taiwan's foreign minister invites US reporters expelled by China
Taiwan's foreign minister invites US reporters expelled by China
2020/03/28 19:55
'One country, two systems is dead': Hong Kong councilor
'One country, two systems is dead': Hong Kong councilor
2020/03/19 18:48
US considers expelling Chinese reporters in retaliation for ban of WSJ journalists
US considers expelling Chinese reporters in retaliation for ban of WSJ journalists
2020/02/25 13:29