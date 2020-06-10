TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL) on Tuesday (June 9) announced that employers of migrant workers can apply to extend their contracts by three months amid the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Tuesday, the MOL's Workforce Development Agency stated on its official website that employers of migrant workers whose contracts are set to expire between June 17 and Sept. 17 can apply for a three-month extension in order to reduce cross-border travel during the pandemic. The agency said that the extension applies to those who are reaching their maximum allowed years of service in Taiwan.

According to Article 52 of the Employment Service Act (就業服務法), the maximum number of years a domestic caregiver can work in Taiwan is 14 years, while migrant workers in other fields can work here for up to 12 years. Hsueh Chien-chung (薛鑑忠), a section chief at the WDA, said that the main reason these extensions are being given is to reduce the cross-border movement of people during the pandemic.

According to the announcement, if a migrant worker has less than four months left on their contract, their employer may apply for an extension of three months. Those who had already applied for an extension three months ago can apply for an additional extension.

As Taiwan closed its doors to foreign arrivals in March to fight off the coronavirus, the MOL on March 24 announced the first three-month extension to migrant workers whose contracts were expiring between March 17 and June 17. The latest extension applies to these workers as well, enabling them to stay for another three months.

According to the MOL, employers applied for extensions for a total of 1,033 migrant workers, 656 of whom were industrial workers, while 377 were caregivers.