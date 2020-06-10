Dalai Lama's 1st album will be released in July. (AP photo) Dalai Lama's 1st album will be released in July. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Dalai Lama will release an album titled "Inner World" to mark his 85th birthday on July 6.

As the spiritual leader of Tibet, Dalai Lama's debut album, "Inner World", features Buddhist mantras and teachings and is slated for release in July, according to The Guardian. The record consists of 11 tracks accompanied by more than 30 instruments, with one song released on Tuesday (Jun 9), The Guardian reported.

According to AP, the album producer Junelle Kunin was searching for inner peace while working a stressful bank job in New Zealand and practicing Buddhism. Kunin eventually proposed the idea of making an album to The Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama but was politely turned down.

Nevertheless, Kunin finally got a chance to meet Dalai Lama while on a trip to India and she proposed the idea to him again with a handwritten letter given to one of his assistants, reported AP. Five years later, the album is finally completed.

Dalai Lama told The Guardian, "Music has the potential to reach many more people with the message that the real source of happiness is warm-heartedness and concern for others." He added, "The very purpose of my life is to serve as much as I can."

