TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of Czech citizens presented a cake featuring the Taiwanese flag to Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil after his announcement on Tuesday (June 9) that he will lead a delegation to visit Taiwan.

Vystrcil held a press conference in the Senate announcing that he would be visiting Taiwan at the end of August. After the meeting, several people gifted him with a cake decorated with the flags of Taiwan and the Czech Republic, symbolizing the friendship between the two countries, according to CNA.

The specially designed pastry also included a famous quote by former Czech President Vaclav Havel, which roughly translates to “Freedom is as precious as life.”

When explaining his motivation for the Taiwan trip, Vystrcil mentioned the tradition of the Velvet Revolution led by Havel, emphasizing Czech values such as freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. He said his visit to Taiwan will the expectations of Czech society, CNA reported.

According to a public opinion poll conducted by Czech Radio in February, as many as two-thirds of Czechs support deepening relations with Taiwan even if China opposes it. The Czech Senate last month passed a resolution overwhelmingly in support of the speaker’s delegation with a vote 50 to 1.

During his lifetime, Havel affirmed Taiwan's democratic transformation and in 2004, he visited the island nation after his presidency.

According to the Czech Constitution, the President of the Senate is second only to the President. If Vystrcil’s trip goes smoothly, he will be the highest-level Czech official ever to visit Taiwan, which will surely have a symbolic significance on Taiwan-Czech Republic ties as well as Europe’s relations with the island nation.