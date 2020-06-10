  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan to ease restrictions on farms hiring migrant workers

Employment of migrant workers in agriculture a solution to labor shortage in rural areas

  149
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2020/06/10 12:32
A man is picking fruit at a farm. (gettyimages photo)

A man is picking fruit at a farm. (gettyimages photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of Labor (MOL) recently amended legislation to allow farms that grow fruits, vegetables, grains, orchids, livestock, or seafood to hire migrant workers, with up to 1,600 jobs available for application.

In the face of labor shortage on farms as well as aging populations in agricultural towns and cities, the ministry is easing restrictions on hiring migrant workers by expanding the number of businesses eligible for hiring migrant workers, including those that cultivate dairy products, orchids, edible mushrooms, vegetables, and other crops.

Livestock, aquatic farming, and slaughterhouse operations will also be permitted to hire migrant workers after the new rule takes effect in mid-July.

An MOL official told Taiwan News that each farm can employee migrant workers for up to 35 percent of its workforce, but the new rule will implement a cap of 1,600 jobs on the foreign laborers to preserve employment opportunities for local workers.

However, according to government figures, the shortage of regular and temporary workers on farms on the new eligible list amounts to 7,484 and 120,000 unfilled positions, respectively. The official said the ministry encourages farmers to introduce machines to shore up production.
migrant workers
Ministry of Labor

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan offering up to NT$20,000 reward for info on foreigners who overstay visas
Taiwan offering up to NT$20,000 reward for info on foreigners who overstay visas
2020/06/05 12:18
Number of furloughed workers in Taiwan’s production sector breaks 10,000
Number of furloughed workers in Taiwan’s production sector breaks 10,000
2020/05/25 21:05
Taipei Main Station lobby ban not permanent, protesters face fines: Ministry
Taipei Main Station lobby ban not permanent, protesters face fines: Ministry
2020/05/21 12:54
Proposed ban on sitting in Taipei Main Station lobby sparks heated debate
Proposed ban on sitting in Taipei Main Station lobby sparks heated debate
2020/05/19 12:03
Taiwan's number of furloughed workers reaches highest level since 2009
Taiwan's number of furloughed workers reaches highest level since 2009
2020/05/18 17:06