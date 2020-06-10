HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 10 June 2020 - Black Spade Capital Limited ("Black Spade Capital"), a family office managing the private investments of Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive of Melco International Development Limited, has announced it has invested and held shares in My Platform, a medical IT services platform.

Founded in Hong Kong as a start-up, My Platform was launched as a brand-new medical management system by marrying IT with the concept of smart medical care. The result is a one-stop resources sharing platform with real-time access that connects the many stakeholders in the traditional healthcare ecosystem. The enormous growth potential of My Platform has attracted various investors, among them Black Spade Capital, whose investment affirms the value of My Platform.

Since its establishment in 2016, My Platform has been focusing on developing a simple and easy-to-use interface. With user experience in mind, the system allows users to master the clinic operating system in a short period of time. Be it a doctor, a medical group, an insurance company, a patient or the human resources department in an organization, users of My Platform can make use of the one-stop data management service to run analysis of different workflow from outpatient consultation to insurance claim. By constantly adding and customising system functionalities, not only does My Platform enhance user safety and operational efficiency, but it also saves time for performing diagnosis by doctors and healthcare practitioners. In response to the inconvenience and negative impact brought by the epidemic, My Platform has since been strengthening its service offerings and developing remote consultation services ("Telemedicine Services").

My Platform is one of the participating service providers under the D-Biz Programme launched by the Hong Kong SAR Government. It is committed to promoting a paperless medical work environment by transferring medical records and insurance information to cloud platform, thus allowing clinics to share resources. My Platform places great emphasis on data security so that users need not worry about any loss caused by computer malfunctioning. To shorten the lengthy process for medical insurance claims, My Platform enables doctors to directly connect with insurance companies such that both parties can choose their partners freely. By allowing real-time review and follow-up on claim status, the entire process becomes more transparent and the time lag from lodging a claim application to getting insurance compensation reduces significantly.

My Platform boasts a mature operation system which is recognized and appreciated by many doctors. In 2018, the well-known medical group Virtus Medical (managed by Dr Manson Fok, son of the late Mr. Henry Fok Ying-Tung, a vice chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC)) took the lead to adopt the operation system of My Platform. At present, the system developed by My Platform is serving hundreds of general clinics, specialist clinics and radiology & imaging diagnostic centres in Hong Kong. It has also been adopted by reputable practitioners at Central Building, Hing Wai Building, Entertainment Building and the 15-storey Virtus Medical Tower (where the operation system of My Platform is adopted by practitioners in the entire building) in the Central district, as well as H Zentre (newly opened last year) and Hong Kong Pacific Center in Tsim Sha Tsui. In addition, the system of My Platform is also adopted by iRAD, one of the largest radiology & imaging diagnostic groups in Hong Kong, which further boosts the brand recognition of My Platform in the sector.

To date, the operation of My Platform has expanded to first-tier cities in the Mainland China such as Beijing and Shenzhen. With the support of the business development centre in Guangzhou, My Platform is capable of seizing business opportunities in mainland cities and providing a quality management system to local high-end clinics. Looking to the future, My Platform will strive to roll out its service to different cities in China to make its service portfolio more accessible to all stakeholders.





About Black Spade Capital Limited

Black Spade Capital Limited is an established family office managing the private investments of Mr. Lawrence Ho. Headquartered in Hong Kong, its global portfolio consists of a wide spectrum of cross-border investments as it consistently seeks to add new projects and opportunities to its investment mix. Black Spade's investment strategy maximizes coverage of geographic regions and sectors whilst maintaining a portfolio of diversified asset classes, ranging from equity, fixed income, medical technology, leisure and culture, green energy, real estate to Pre-IPO investments.