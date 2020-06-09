TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Canadian who worked as a journalist in Taiwan created this humorous chart in response to the political turmoil over the World Health Organization (WHO), unrest in the U.S., and the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The creator of the illustration, who is currently studying medicine in the U.S., said that he found himself with a lot of downtime during the lockdown and started creating the colorful collection of characters last week. He said that he was inspired by a combination of the controversies swirling around the World Health Organization (WHO), the protests over the death of George Floyd, and the war of words between the U.S. and China over the coronavirus, which inevitably also includes Taiwan.

The artist, who goes by the Reddit handle Can The SRDine, said that he had become familiar with the many political factions in Taiwan during his work as a journalist at a news agency in the country. He says he completed the cartoon on June 5, just one day before the recall election for Kuomintang (KMT) Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).

The first section from the cartoon displayed below represents those who lean left and align more towards authoritarian leadership. Parties represented in this quadrant are the KMT, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), New Power Party (NPP), and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), with the color turning pinker the farther to the left one goes.



(Can The SRDine illustration)

This second section of the chart represents the more conservative segment of society that favors a more authoritarian government, with the color turning bluer the further to the right one sways. The factions represented in this quadrant include the military, immigrants from China, hard-core KMT followers, Hoklo Taiwanese, aging DPP members, think tank academics, and Taiwanese businessmen.



(Can The SRDine illustration)

The third quadrant represents people who are more liberal and seek more libertarian leadership, with the color turning more green the further one leans left. The cast of characters included in this section include doves, hawks, draft-dodgers, far-left environmentalists, militant liberals, supporters of nuclear power, marijuana activists, fatalists, and those who support the status quo with the current DPP government.



(Can The SRDine illustration)

Lastly, are those who would be considered conservative but seek a more libertarian government, with the color trending more yellow the further right one goes. The category seems to have the most motley of crews, including bitter draftees, supporters of arms deals, Taiwanese businessmen, assorted neoliberals, embittered betel nut sellers, expat athletes, and last, but not least, the villainous sexpat. The latter is exemplified by an obese American passenger who last year forced an EVA Air flight attendant to wipe his buttocks.



(Can The SRDine illustration)



(Can The SRDine illustration)