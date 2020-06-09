  1. Home
Taiwan ranks 26th in global military strength index

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/09 17:36
Taiwan ranks as 26th most powerful military force. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has been ranked as possessing the 26th most powerful military in the world by Global Firepower, a drop of four spots since last year's list.

In its 2020 ranking of 136 countries, Global Firepower took into consideration several individual factors, including each nation's war-making capabilities across land, sea, and air, giving Taiwan a "PowerIndex" score of 0.4008 (out of a perfect score of 0.0000). The U.S. again took the top spot, followed by Russia, China, India, and Japan rounding out the top five.

The 22nd spot, held by Taiwan last year, was seized by Vietnam, which was credited with a score of 0.3559.

According to the website, Taiwan has continued to keep the U.S. as its ally to counter the ever-present threat from neighboring China. Global Firepower estimates that Taiwan has 1,822,000 total military personnel, including 165,000 active-duty troops and 1,657,000 reserve soldiers. With a defense budget of US$10.72 billion, Taiwan has the ability to deploy 744 aircraft, 117 naval vessels, and 1,180 combat tanks.

The Top 26 in Global Firepower's 2020 Military Strength Rankings:

1. United States

2. Russia

3. China

4. India

5. Japan

6. South Korea

7. France

8. United Kingdom

9. Egypt

10. Brazil

11. Turkey

12. Italy

13. Germany

14. Iran

15. Pakistan

16. Indonesia

17. Saudi Arabia

18. Israel

19. Australia

20. Spain

21. Poland

22. Vietnam

23. Thailand

24. Canada

25. North Korea

26. Taiwan
Update: US Navy C-40 reported flying directly over Taiwan
2020/06/09 10:53
Taiwan releases video of fierce live-fire drill as tensions with China rise
2020/06/04 12:55
73% of Taiwanese do not consider Chinese government a 'friend'
2020/06/03 12:57
Taiwan in imminent danger of Chinese invasion: Harvard professor
2020/06/01 15:39
National Taiwan Normal University to revise school song
2020/05/28 11:12