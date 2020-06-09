  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan is promoting organic tea by way of international agreements

Council of Agriculture launches grading system

  180
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/09 17:31
Taiwan promotes organic tea (Council of Agriculture photo) 

Taiwan promotes organic tea (Council of Agriculture photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has declared 2020 as the year of organic tea, with international agreements on common standards likely to promote exports, reports said Tuesday (June 9).

The Agriculture and Food Agency (AFA) has also launched the nation's first nationwide "Taiwan-tea Assortment and Grading system" (TAGs) to certify the products' quality.

Jury members from several sectors of society, including academics, producers, and officials, would rate each kind of tea according to taste and other elements, the AFA said.

Since the signing of an agreement with Japan in February, Taiwan has also concluded separate bilateral talks with Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and Canada with the aim of recognizing each other's standards for organic products.

An event in November at the Taipei Nangang Expo will give the public the opportunity to taste the best in Taiwanese organic tea, agricultural officials said Tuesday.
organic tea
tea
Agriculture and Food Agency

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Milk Tea Alliance barks for Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Milk Tea Alliance barks for Taiwan
2020/05/04 12:50
Photo of the Day: Australia joins Milk Tea Alliance with Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Australia joins Milk Tea Alliance with Taiwan
2020/04/29 16:28
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's icons
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's icons
2020/04/24 14:08
Singaporeans scramble to buy Taiwan-style pearl milk tea
Singaporeans scramble to buy Taiwan-style pearl milk tea
2020/04/23 16:08
Photo of the Day: Taiwan 'Bubble Tea Passport'
Photo of the Day: Taiwan 'Bubble Tea Passport'
2020/04/21 16:26