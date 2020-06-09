TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ousted Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), who is leaving his post due to the results of Saturday's (June 6) recall vote, said on Tuesday (June 9) that he respects the people's decision and will not legally contest the vote's outcome.

When the mayoral by-election can be held depends on whether Han will file lawsuits in an attempt to delay recall procedures. According to law, the mayoral by-election can be held only after lawsuits challenging the recall vote results are resolved.

In response to people speculating his future moves, Han said that he will hunker down and take a rest once he officially leaves his post, UDN reported. He also stressed that none of the speculations were in his current plan.

Han added that if he decides on a plan, he will tell the public in person, instead of releasing them through any virtual channels, according to the UDN article. Han presided over the last city council meeting in his term on Tuesday and then took photos with his staff members.