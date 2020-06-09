  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan chip giant TSMC optimistic about company despite global recession

V-shaped recovery for global economy is impossible: TSMC Chairman Mark Liu

  190
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/09 16:39
TSMC Chairman Mark Liu (right) at an investors' meeting 

TSMC Chairman Mark Liu (right) at an investors' meeting  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) Chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said Tuesday (June 9) that he has not changed his opinions about the company's future, even though the global recession was the worst since the 1930s.

The current Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was causing the worst unemployment since the Great Depression in the United States, and a V-shaped recovery was unlikely, CNA quoted the head of the largest chip contract manufacturer in the world as saying.

A U-shaped recovery or even a sluggish L-shaped economy were the scenarios in store for the world, according to Liu. Nevertheless, Taiwan was an exception, not having implemented lockdowns and with only the hotel and restaurant sectors deeply affected.

The TSMC chairman saw the high-technology sector as relatively unaffected by the pandemic. Therefore, the company's plans for capital investment, its timetable for the production of 5-nanometer and 4-nm chips, and its factory projects were remaining unchanged, with Taiwan at the core, he said.
TSMC
Mark Liu
coronavirus
pandemic
5-nanometer chips
chips
V-shaped recovery

RELATED ARTICLES

WHO director-general dodges question from Chinese media
WHO director-general dodges question from Chinese media
2020/06/09 10:43
Taiwan wants Vietnamese visa overstayers repatriated by charter flights
Taiwan wants Vietnamese visa overstayers repatriated by charter flights
2020/06/09 10:09
Australian minister disappointed at China’s unwillingness to ease tensions
Australian minister disappointed at China’s unwillingness to ease tensions
2020/06/08 20:55
Deep Knowledge posts red rectangle for Taiwan's flag in coronavirus rankings
Deep Knowledge posts red rectangle for Taiwan's flag in coronavirus rankings
2020/06/08 18:38
Bakery outlet Bread Société to close after 13 years in Taiwan
Bakery outlet Bread Société to close after 13 years in Taiwan
2020/06/08 18:01