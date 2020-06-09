PS4 EasyCards go on sale in Taiwan today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's EasyCard Corporation began offering pre-orders for limited-edition miniature Sony PlayStation 4 (PS4) controller-themed electronic stored-value cards on Tuesday morning (June 9).

To appeal to Taiwan's large online gaming community, EasyCard Corporation has obtained the exclusive authorization from Sony to produce DualShock 4 (DS4) - themed EasyCards. When a successful transaction is made, the mini controllers flash a blue light.

The price for each DS4 EasyCard is NT$390 (US$13), and the first batch was limited to 28,000. In order to cut down on scalping, the company is offering an unlimited "full pre-purchase system."

Pre-orders of the EasyCards began at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with various sales channels taking orders on different dates and times until Wednesday (June 10). By 12 p.m.,180,000 had already been snapped up, reported 4Gamers.



Sony PS4 controller EasyCard. (EasyCard Corp. photo)

In an attempt to meet demand, more sales channels are set to open for pre-orders over the coming days. The following are the convenience store chains and e-commerce sites where the special DS4 EasyCards can be pre-ordered:

MoMo.com - No longer taking pre-orders

OK Mart - Pre-orders ongoing

FamilyMart - Pre-orders begin at 6 p.m. June 8

PChome - Pre-orders begin evening of June 8

7-Eleven - Pre-orders begin at 12:05 a.m. June 9

Hi-Life - Pre-orders begin at 12 a.m. June 9

However, the DS4 cards cannot be picked up until Nov. 23 at the earliest and as late as the middle of 2021. Some frustrated gamers have joked that by the time they get their PS4 EasyCards, the PS5 game console will have come out.

The EasyCard is an e-smartcard system that is used to pay for the Taipei MRT (subway), buses, and other public transport services in Taipei. It can also be used in convenience stores, department stores, supermarkets, taxis, and other retailers to make payments.

EasyCard announcement of new DS4-themed card: