Wan An drills conducted on May 28, 2019 Wan An drills conducted on May 28, 2019 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 43rd annual Wan An air raid drills will take place on July 14 across Taiwan, but no personnel evacuation or traffic control will be implemented to reduce the risks of coronavirus spreading.

The drills, designated as the Wan An No. 43 Exercises (萬安43號演習), will be held on the main and outlying islands between 1:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m., according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). Sirens will be sounded to signal the start and end of the event.

As part of the exercise, the MND will test the country's "Airspace Threat Alert System," which issues advance warning of imminent missile attacks. The public will be notified by an SMS sent to their mobile phones, wrote UDN.

Unlike previous events, this time the exercise will not see traffic and human movement restricted during the 30-minute period so as to prevent the gathering of crowds for better disease control, said CNA.

The Wan An exercises aim to test Taiwan's combat capabilities and preparedness against missile strikes, while minimizing civilian injuries and property damage, in accordance with the Civil Defense Act and Regulation on Air-raid Practice.