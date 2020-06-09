TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Local officials in Yilan are calling for the government to change the name of Taiwan's Diaoyutai Islands into the Toucheng Diaoyutai Islands (頭城釣魚台) on Monday (June 8) to counteract the planned name change decided by Japan's Ishigaki City.

According to The Asahi Shimbun, the Ishigaki City Government is slated to submit a proposal to its city assembly with the intent to change the administrative designation of the area containing the Diaoyutai Islands from Tonoshiro to Tonoshiro Senkaku. Ishigaki Mayor Yoshitaka Nakayama defended the proposal in an interview with the news agency, saying that the change is meant to streamline administrative work by further dividing the Tonoshiro area, which at present contains both the Diaoyutai Islands and central parts of Ishigaki.

The sovereignty of the Diaoyutai Islands, the islets located in the East China Sea, has long been disputed by Taiwan, Japan, and China. In 2012, after the Japanese government nationalized the islands by buying the land from its owners, the conflict between the three nations' nearby maritime assets reached a boiling point, UDN reported.

The Taiwan-Japan Fisheries Agreement signed in 2013 was seen as a temporary solution to secure the rights of Taiwanese and Japanese fishermen in the East China Sea without touching the sensitive issues of the islet's ownership. However, the latest developments have potentially inaugurated a new round of conflict.

Yilan county councilor Tsai Wen-i (蔡文益) said the Diaoyutai Islands belong to Toucheng, Yilan, and the Japanese have no right to change the name. Besides, the name change influences not only the sovereignty but also the fishing rights; a decision like this is arbitrary and should be stopped.

The county's magistrate, Lin Zi-miao (林姿妙), also swore to walk on the islets with supporters in order to place a marker for Toucheng. Democratic Progressive Party Councilor Chen Chun-yu (陳俊宇) suggested that the Japanese government respect Taiwan's voice instead of damaging the precious friendship established by both sides.

On the other hand, Mayor Nakayama has stated that Ishigaki City's recent actions were only to propose a change based on an existing system.