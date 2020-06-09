TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Military sources confirmed Monday (June 8) that the new Brave Eagle advanced jet trainer (AJT) has completed initial ground trials including dynamic and static testing and that a date has been set for its inaugural flight.

The jet will conduct its first series of test flights at Ching Chuan Kang (清泉崗) Air Force Base in Taichung on June 22 with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in attendance. If there is inclement weather, the test flights may be postponed until June 23, CNA reported.

The aircraft, designed by Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC), officially debuted on September 24 last year and is set to replace the AT-3 Tzu Chiang jet trainer and F-5E Tiger II fighter aircraft (currently used for training).

Currently, fighter pilots must first train on a propeller plane before moving on to the AT-3 and finally, the F-5. The introduction of the new jet will streamline the process by allowing pilots to fly in the Brave Eagle trainer jet after completing propeller aircraft training.

Experts speculate that the new trainer aircraft can be fitted with missiles during wartime, demonstrating Taiwan’s ability to combine wartime and peacetime capabilities into one piece of hardware.

Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲), a scholar at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said that before a fighter plane or an aircraft can fly for the first time, it must first undergo structural and initial ground tests.

A structural test includes an inspection of the fuselage and wings, fatigue testing, and load testing. Meanwhile, a ground test entails an inspection of the aircraft’s functional verification, fuel system, engine, avionics system, operation interface, and other items requiring adjustment.

Su also mentioned that the first test flight will likely be completed within 20 minutes. After collecting various data, the plane’s systems will be fine-tuned.

Upon the completion of initial flight tests, the second stage will carry out more flights to examine other components of the aircraft.