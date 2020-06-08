  1. Home
Taiwan’s Matsu offers free guided walking tours to explore Dongju Island

Guided walking tours will enable visitors to explore serenity of island

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/08 20:12
Fuzheng Village on Matsu's Dongju Island (MNSAA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Matsu National Scenic Area Administration (MNSAA) is offering tourists free guided walking tours to enable them to explore the beauty and serenity of Dongju Island, which is a part of Taiwan's Matsu Archipelago in the East China Sea, according to a report published on MNSAA's website June 4.

The MNSAA has put forward two guided walking tour routes — the "walking over the mountain" and "strolling around Fuzheng Village" tours. The former takes visitors to Dongyang Mountain to explore the geology and ecology, while the latter takes visitors to see Fuzheng Village, with its old stone houses in the traditional Eastern Fujian-style, which are built on the hillside facing the sea, as well as other cultural relics.

Every guided tour starts at 4 p.m. from June 26 to Oct. 10, starting at the lobby of Juguang Visitor Center (莒光遊客中心). The attendee limit for each tour is 40.

Advance online as well as on-site registration for the free guided tours are available now.

The "walking over the mountain" guided tours are scheduled for June 26, July 4, July 18, Aug. 1, Aug. 15, Aug. 29, Sep. 12, Sep. 26, and Oct. 9. The "strolling around Fuzheng Village" tours are set to take place on June 27, July 11, July 25, Aug. 8, Aug. 22, Sep. 5, Sep. 19, Oct. 3, and Oct. 10.

For online registration, please click here for the "walking over the mountain" tours and here for the "strolling around Fuzheng Village" tours.


(MNSAA photo)
MNSAA
Matsu
Dongju Island
Fuzheng Village
Dongyang Mountain

