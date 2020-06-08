TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In its latest regional assessment for safety amid the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Deep Knowledge Group ranked Taiwan No. 16 but apparently lacks in-depth knowledge of Taiwan's flag, as it displays a blank, red rectangle for the country's banner.

In a document titled "COVID-19 Regional Safety Assessment," the Deep Knowledge Group ranks Taiwan 16th out of 200 countries in terms of safety. The rankings broke the regions into 4 tiers based on a subset of 20 parameters, which in turn are based on a full pool of 130 qualitative and quantitative parameters.

At the top of the list is Switzerland, followed by Germany, Israel, Singapore, Japan, Austria, China, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea rounding out the top 10. Further down the top 20 was Taiwan at 16th, just behind Denmark and ahead of Saudi Arabia.

In the Asia and Pacific Region, Taiwan ranked 8th, just behind Hong Kong and ahead of Vietnam. Singapore was the top of the pack, followed by Japan, China, Australia, and New Zealand finishing off the top five.



Taiwan (circled in black) represented in Tier 1 by red rectangle. (Deep Knowledge Group image)

In Government Efficiency, Taiwan ranked at 10th place and 14th place for monitoring and detection. For Emergency Preparedness, Taiwan ranked 9th, and in Quarantine Efficiency it came in 21st place.

The country got lower marks for Healthcare Readiness at 51st place and 91st place for Reginal Resiliency.

Inexplicably, Taiwan was the only country or "region" out of a list of 200 to have its flag replaced with a blank, red rectangle in all instances. In previous reports on Taiwan, the organization has also portrayed the country's banner as a plain, red rectangle.

The lack of a national flag for Taiwan could be in deference to Beijing, which has been bullying governments, companies, and international organizations to display Taiwan as being part of communist China. The Deep Knowledge Group has yet to respond to a request from Taiwan News to comment on why it has excluded Taiwan's flag from its charts.

In terms of numbers of cases, Taiwan has far fewer than any of the countries listed ahead of it on the ranking. As for deaths, Taiwan also has had far fewer than any other country listed ahead of it, with the exception of Hong Kong, which has had three fewer deaths.