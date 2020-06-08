TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Popular bakery outlet Bread Société (布列德) has announced the closure of all its Taiwan stores by the end of June, citing the impact of the pandemic.

The company is looking forward to making changes to its business model, which it declined to elaborate on.

Established in May of 2007 by Wei Chuan Foods (味全食品), the bakery was sold to Taiwanese food manufacturer Ting Hsin International Group (頂新國際集團) at the price of NT$180 million (US$6.5 million) in 2013. Ting Hsin had originally planned to expand overseas but its tiny presence in China was unfortunately short-lived.

The bakery began closing stores this year, and today only nine in northern Taiwan remain. Four in Taipei City, including one in Tianmu and another in Da'an, as well as five in New Taipei. According to the announcement, the bakery will cease operations after June 30, but it has hinted at a new incarnation for the brand someday.