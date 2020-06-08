  1. Home
  2. Politics

Cross-strait flights to be resumed in 2 stages as pandemic eases

1st stage will likely see resumed air travel at airports in 6 Chinese cities

  2044
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/08 17:21
China Airlines jet taking off

China Airlines jet taking off (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Transportation and Communications announced Monday (June 8) that it is currently discussing recommencing flights from six additional cities, including Shenzhen, Chongqing, Qingdao, Ningbo, Guangzhou, and Changsha as the first stage of normalizing cross-strait air travel.

At the height of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, only cross-strait flight routes from five airports across Shanghai, Xiamen, Beijing, and Chengdu were resumed beginning on February 10. All other Chinese airports are still suspended from transporting passengers to Taiwan, Liberty Times reported.

The second stage is to fully open all airports in the strait, but an official date has not yet been decided.

The ministry stated that the plan must still be discussed with the Central Epidemic Command Center and the Mainland Affairs Council. It also acknowledged that airlines will continue to face losses if they cannot carry passengers before the pandemic has eased.
cross-strait relations
cross-strait flights
Taiwan Strait
Taiwan
China
pandemic
COVID-19
Wuhan coronavirus
Ministry of Transportation and Communications

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan announces five travel subsidy plans to stimulate tourism
Taiwan announces five travel subsidy plans to stimulate tourism
2020/06/08 16:38
Pompeo accuses China of exploiting George Floyd death
Pompeo accuses China of exploiting George Floyd death
2020/06/08 15:48
Indian engineer calls for boycott of Chinese-made goods to halt its expansionism
Indian engineer calls for boycott of Chinese-made goods to halt its expansionism
2020/06/08 15:44
Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration showcases ship at Ocean Day exhibition
Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration showcases ship at Ocean Day exhibition
2020/06/08 15:07
Emirates lists Taipei under 'Taiwan, China' amid resumption of flights
Emirates lists Taipei under 'Taiwan, China' amid resumption of flights
2020/06/08 13:07