TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Transportation and Communications announced Monday (June 8) that it is currently discussing recommencing flights from six additional cities, including Shenzhen, Chongqing, Qingdao, Ningbo, Guangzhou, and Changsha as the first stage of normalizing cross-strait air travel.

At the height of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, only cross-strait flight routes from five airports across Shanghai, Xiamen, Beijing, and Chengdu were resumed beginning on February 10. All other Chinese airports are still suspended from transporting passengers to Taiwan, Liberty Times reported.

The second stage is to fully open all airports in the strait, but an official date has not yet been decided.

The ministry stated that the plan must still be discussed with the Central Epidemic Command Center and the Mainland Affairs Council. It also acknowledged that airlines will continue to face losses if they cannot carry passengers before the pandemic has eased.