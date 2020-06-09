TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The propaganda of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) lies at the heart of the party’s unshakable position within China.

Created to brainwash its people into worshiping the party, propaganda has been used within the country to tout the CCP’s role in the global community over the past few decades. According to Tsai Wen-Hsuan (蔡文軒), a researcher from the Institute of Political Science at Academia Sinica, the CCP adopts a communication strategy where they turn “bad into good."

In one CCP internal guide, it suggests 70 percent of propaganda should promote China's economic development and its stable society, while the other 30 percent focus on self-evaluation, Tsai said.

Propaganda is also used by the party to cover up the misdeeds of officials by using ambiguous Chinese terms. In one case involving an education official who was discovered to be gambling, rather than say he was “gambling” they said he was involved in “low-level entertainment.” In another instance where a local official was accused of accepting bribes, rather than say he was taking bribes, he said he was taking people’s money in order to improve their quality of life.

Tsai says that another important purpose of propaganda is to stoke Chinese nationalism and deflect blame. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than tell Chinese people that the virus came from China, they said it originated in the U.S. The CCP also spun the suffering of the Chinese people at the beginning of the pandemic into a story of sacrificing for the benefit of the entire world.

The CCP also attempted to use war-like rhetoric during the coronavirus outbreak to unite the country in a common goal of defeating the virus, so that citizens would be less likely to criticize the party.

Another example is the death of Dr. Li Wenliang (李文亮), who first brought attention to the coronavirus last December. Li was initially reprimanded for his whistleblowing actions and publicly shamed by state media. However, after the CCP realized the public’s anger over Li’s death due to COVID-19, they used propaganda to turn him from a whistleblower into a loyal CCP member who sacrificed his life for the country and warned the world about the deadly new virus.