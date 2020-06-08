TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) on Monday (June 8) announced five travel subsidy plans, including subsidies for group tours and individual travel, to help the tourism industry, which has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five measures, which have a total budget of NT$3.9 billion (US$1.3 billion), will take effect from July 1 to Oct. 31, CNA reported. The ministry estimates the subsidies will encourage nearly 6.4 million trips within the country and generate about NT$23.5 billion for the tourism industry.

The first measure involves group tours and stipulates that each travel agency can apply for subsidies for a maximum of 35 tour groups, with the plan alotting each tour participant NT$700 a day. The subsidy will be increased to NT$1,200 per person per day if tours are to any of the three outlying islands of Kinmen, Matsu, or Penghu.

The second plan is for individual travelers and awards a hotel subsidy of NT$1,000, which can be used for one night on weekdays, weekends, or national holidays. Every Taiwanese national is entitled to the subsidy once on the main island. However, if they travel to any of Taiwan's outlying islands — including Kinmen, Matsu, Penghu, Xio Liuqiu, Green Island, or Lanyu — they can take advantage of the subsidy a second time.

The third measure offers citizens born after July 1, 2001: free unlimited admission to theme parks across the country on weekdays, weekends, or national holidays from July 1 to Aug. 31.

The fourth travel stimulus plan offers individual travelers a "buy one, get one free" price for a half-day or one-day Taiwan Tour Bus trip, regardless of the day.

The fifth travel stimulus measure involves a maximum subsidy of NT$10 million to counties or cities offering activities promoting local tourism.