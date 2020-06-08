TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In a video released on Saturday (June 6), an Indian engineer and educator called for a boycott of Chinese goods to punish it for its expansionism on the border with India, the South China Sea, and with Taiwan — as well as to wean itself off artificially cheap Made-in-China trinkets.

On Saturday, Sonam Wangchuk posted a video in which he appealed to the people of the world to stop buying Chinese products as a means of cutting off funds for China's military, which has been increasingly aggressive on the border with India, in the South China Sea, and around Taiwan. Wangchuk asserted that instead of confronting Beijing with bullets, which would stoke nationalist fervor, he is calling people worldwide to hit China in the wallet with a boycott of Chinese-made goods.

In the video, which was shot from a spectacular vista of the Ladakh region of India's Kashmir, Wangchuk said that in April and May, as the world was being assailed by the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, China busied itself with provoking military confrontations with India, Vietnam, Taiwan, Indonesia, and other nations.

He said that the thing that China fears most is its own 1.4 billion people and their criticism of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP's) horrendous handling of the pandemic, which has led to unknown actual numbers of dead and infected and unemployment that could be as high as 20 percent. Wangchuk said that to divert attention away from these ills, China is now pursuing an aggressive policy of saber-rattling around its borders.

Wangchuk pointed out that China has resorted to this tactic before. During the Great Chinese Famine from 1958 to 1962, Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong (毛澤東) "decided to invade India," touching off the Sino-Indian War in 1962, according to Wangchuk.

He then claimed that Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) is taking the same tactic to divert attention away from his mistakes in handling the coronavirus. The Indian education reformist called on the world to use its wallet to "hit China where it hurts most, the economy."

The engineer said that if enough people across the globe decide to stop buying Chinese goods and "sponsoring this regime," then that will make the CCP's "worst nightmare come true." He said that he believes this is the only way to bring China to the table for peaceful dialogue.

He said the biggest victims of the regime in Beijing are China's 1.4 billion people, who work like "bonded laborers." Wangchuk described the CCP as a "wolf in sheep's clothing" that does not respect international customs or bodies, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), as evidenced by the bullying of and withholding of information from the group. At the same time, he blamed the world for having a double standard in overlooking the annexation of Inner Mongolia, Tibet, and Xinjiang for the sake of maintaining trade.

The engineer listed numerous examples of Beijing's debt-trap diplomacy and said that the Belt and Road Initiative is intended to form "veins to suck the blood of the world." He lamented that the international community overlooks these facts for the sake of cheap Chinese goods.

However, according to Wanchuk, the actual price of these cheap goods, is lax labor laws, lack of environmental accountability, copying and reverse engineering, state-subsidized utilities, and currency manipulation, among other unfair trade tactics. Wanchuk then called on the people of the world to impose "personal economic sanctions" against this "irresponsible aggressive regime!"

In response to the claim that there are no alternatives, he recommended a practice of "software in a week and hardware in a year." He pointed out that apps such as TikTok and WeChat can be uninstalled immediately with ease, while hardware such as phones, computers, and clothing can be gradually switched to products that have been made in the "free world."

Wangchuk said that in response to changes in consumer behavior, businesses will adapt and new ecosystems will develop over time. He gave the example of the vegan community, around which businesses have gradually adapted to by providing vegan-friendly products.

Ultimately, he said that the lockdowns have taught the world that people can be happier with less. Therefore, he suggests simply buying less in terms of material items, and when one must buy something, select quality goods made domestically instead.

He then included a link to a website he founded called I live Simply which promotes sustainable living. Wangchuk closed by admonishing the world to stop appeasing China as Neville Chamberlain did with Hitler and analogized the world's addiction to cheap Chinese "booty" to the Indian monkey trap, saying "I hope we are more evolved than monkeys."