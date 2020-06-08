TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To mark Taiwan's National Ocean Day, which falls on Monday (June 8), the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) has come up with an exhibit entitled "Guardians of our Nation's Blue Expanse.”

The exhibit will be featured at an Ocean Day celebration being held at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Hall, where various national marine-related achievements will be showcased. Among them is a model of the CGA's new patrol ship, according to Liberty Times.

The ship, which is a modified version of the Navy's Tuo Jiang-class corvette, can be fitted with launchers to fire 16 domestically produced Hsiung Feng II and III missiles during wartime. This modular design demonstrates Taiwan's dedication to domestic shipbuilding and ability to "alternate between a war and peace mentality," Liberty Times reported.

The ship's hull was designed to be slightly larger than its Navy counterpart, with a displacement tonnage of 690 tons. Its maximum range is approximately 2000 nautical miles.

The CGA Office pointed out that activities in the morning are not open to the public, but afternoon events will be open for admission from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., free of charge. The office also stated that in addition to exhibits from Taiwan's many marine institutions, there are a series of family-friendly interactive games.