Pure Living masks received ASTM Level 1 certification

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 8 June 2020 - Pure Living, a Hong Kong-based chemical engineering company, has launched one-stop melt-blown fabric solutions designed by local experts for Hong Kong. The solution offers melt-blown fabric manufacturing machines, innovative techniques and processes for mask production. This is an important milestone for mask manufacturing in Hong Kong, offering a steady supply of material to meet the needs of the local market. Pure Living has successfully launched MBHK01, its self-developed melt-blown fabric manufacturing machine, and has top notch testing and quality control. The high quality protective masks manufactured by Pure Living have obtained ASTM Level 1 certification.

One-stop solution offers quality masks with ASTM Level 1 certification

At the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, Pure Living planned to produce masks to supply customers we had been cooperating with for many years, including hospitals, universities, and some institutions. But there was a shortage of masks available to the general public and major manufacturers because of a failure to ensure a stable supply of melt-blown fabrics. With the inconsistency in the quality of melt-blown fabric supplied by traders it was be difficult to assure the overall quality.

Our team hoped to purchase small-scale equipment to produce melt-blown fabric, but we discovered the design and performance of the melt-blown fabric equipment and accessories on the market made it difficult to melt polypropylene and create microfibers, and the spray heads could easily become blocked and crystallize the cloth, causing some masks to fail the ASTM Test.

Pure Living made use of its strong network of raw materials suppliers from all around the world and developed our own melt-blown fabric production to develop a one-stop solution for the production of mask materials in Hong Kong. The masks made by Pure Living obtained ASTM Level 1 certification, and the fabric permeability is better than most masks, which allows for easier breathing. (please refer to the attachment on test report)

Horizontal machine design supports local small- and medium-sized mask manufacturers

Vanessa Ho, CEO of Pure Living, said, "At the beginning of the outbreak, many of our business partners faced great challenges with sourcing high-quality melt-blown fabric. Therefore, we believed there was an imminent need to develop the capability to produce high-quality melt-blown fabric locally, to provide manufacturers with an effective solution. Our Pure Living team is comprised of talents with expertise in scientific research and solid industry experience. From materials sourcing to machine assembly, we have taken a pragmatic approach by combining our experience, knowledge, and technology. Our goal is to develop and launch a production line for high-quality melt-blown fabric. With tireless efforts over the past four months, Pure Living has now met a significant milestone in the research and development of high-quality melt-blown fabric production in Hong Kong."

To address the challenges faced by local small and medium-sized mask manufacturers, we focused on the research and development of horizontal melt-blown fabric equipment to replace the traditional vertical design. The MBHK01 first generation melt-blown fabric production machine can be set up in spaces with lower ceilings and, at the same time, it requires less space. Small and medium-sized mask manufacturers can now become self-sufficient with the capability to produce melt-blown fabric with lower set up costs and less space. They will be able to supply Hong Kong with quality and cost-effective masks for the long-term.

Mastering melt-blown technology to control product quality

This project required a high level of industry expertise and technical sophistication in different disciplines at every step, including project planning, design, development of production line, selection of materials, and production. Finally, quality assurance checks and controls are the most important elements of the process.

Pure Living invited Professor Hu Jinlian of the Department of Biomedical Engineering of the City University of Hong Kong to take part in the project as a technical consultant. Professor Hu gave recommendations on the parameters of formulation for production and production line enhancement. She also led the testing and analysis of product quality, which is essential in enhancing the production process and assuring the product quality meets international standards.

The production process of Pure Living high-quality melt-blown fabric is rigorous and precise. The raw polypropylene is melted in the extruder at high temperatures and filtered by multi-layer fine metal mesh to isolate impurities. Following that, the polypropylene is ejected from a nozzle through a series of fine holes at high pressure to produce a filiform shape. These filaments are collected and cooled by a transportation belt, and the original filaments soon become a dense melt-blown fabric. Finally, the melt-blown fabric is double-electrostatically treated to enhance filtering and permeability. Then, it is cut and collected into rolls of the required size.

Committed to scientific research for Hong Kong

Vanessa Ho added, "Although we have seen an increase in overall supply of melt-blown fabric in the market and adjustments in pricing, we noticed that the public is increasingly attentive to the quality of the materials used for mask production. The market demand for high-quality melt-blown fabric will continue unabated. Pure Living developed a one-stop solution for melt-blown fabric for masks, through our own research and development capabilities.

This provides local mask manufacturers with suitable equipment, high-quality materials and the process to finetune their production lines. Local manufacturers will be able to manage the quality control to enhance filterability of masks. The lower production costs allow local mask manufacturers to adopt a more long-term and sustainable business approach."

Moreover, the protective masks produced by Pure Living have obtained ASTM Level 1 certification. Currently, Pure Living is a supplier of masks to major local organizations such as the University of Hong Kong. The company also exports the masks to overseas markets.

"As a Hong Kong-based science and technology enterprise, we are committed and passionate about contributing to Hong Kong with our strengths in the chemical industry.





We are pleased that our R & D results will enable local mask manufacturers to produce high-quality melt-blown fabric going-forward." Vanessa Ho added.

About Pure Living

Pure Living, founded in 2017, is one of the key technology training companies in Hong Kong Science Park's Incu-Tech Program. It mainly sells automated sub packaging systems (EPR, Enhanced Programmed Re-Bottler) and high-purity chemical reagents. The company aims to develop and launch innovative products with excellent scientific research and a deep understanding of the machinery and chemical industries. The company is composed of senior professionals in the chemical industry, with over 20 years of marketing experience. They have served with self-developed technologies and advanced systems, providing laboratories worldwide with fully automated, environmental-friendly, safe and cost-efficient technical solutions.

The increasing demand for testing and accreditation today increases the demand for reagents and glass bottles. Pure Living uses its unique skill to make glass bottles recyclable, offers cost savings for customers, and utilizes a fully automatic process that helps improve safety during production. The company has also successfully applied for several funding projects from the Innovation and Technology Commission, including participating in the Public Sector Trial Scheme in 2019, being approved to prototype the EPR and carrying out the pilot scheme in the public sector.