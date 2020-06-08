TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei was listed by Emirates Airline as belonging to "Taiwan, China" in an announcement that it would be resuming flights to 16 cities around the world.

Following a government decision by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to lift some travel restrictions beginning June 15, Emirates Airlines said it would be resuming passenger service to 16 cities on their Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, CNA reported. Emirates passengers can now book flights to Bahrain, Manchester, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York's JFK, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Perth, Brisbane, and Taipei, according to its website.







Taipei incorrectly labeled as "Taiwan, China" (Emirates website screenshot)

In the list of the 16 cities released by Emirates, Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport is listed as "Taiwan, China" under the country column. Taiwan is not part of China.

Flights between Taipei and Dubai will operate three times a week starting on June 17, according to CNA. Emirates also reminded travelers to check entry and exit requirements before flights as most countries still have travel restrictions in place due to the pandemic.