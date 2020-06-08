Rhenus opens a new mega warehouse in India, bringing its total warehousing space across the country to 1.9 million square feet.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 June 2020 - Leading global logistics service provider Rhenus Logistics has opened a new Mega Warehouse at Gurugram, near the Delhi NCR region in North India. The 350,000 square feet state-of-the-art facility will enable Rhenus to provide more scalable storage options and solutions, strengthening its integrated logistics services and solutions offerings for customers across the country.





"With 69 offices in India and more than 1,600 employees nationwide, Rhenus India is committed to be the first choice for an Integrated Logistics Solution and Service provider. We partner with our customers to be the single point-of-contact for the entire Supply Chain, trusted with our advantage in terms of our trained manpower, consistent systems and processes. The strategically-located new warehouse affirms our commitment to our customers, as we step up on our offerings, and raise the bar for warehouses here," said Vivek Arya, Managing Director of Rhenus Logistics India.





The new warehouse, with a capacity of 30,000 pallet positions, offers enhanced 24-hour security measures combining manned security and comprehensive CCTV monitoring within and around the facility. It offers easy accessibility to Delhi and other parts of North India via the Jaipur Highway, the KMP (Kundli-Nabesar-Palwal Expressway), and further connects into the DMC (Delhi -- Mumbai Industrial Corridor). It also includes 19 docks with dock levelers, and plans to implement proprietary warehouse management system (WMS) with EDI integration.





On the sustainability front, green landscaping lines the perimeter and common areas of the facility, solar roofs are installed, and recharge pits and measures to recycle STP treated water are implemented.





With India being a key market of Rhenus' Intra-Asia growth plans, Rhenus India offers an integrated logistics approach with a one-stop logistics solution that covers the entire process chain. To date, it has more than 30 warehouses nationwide, and provides in-plant services as well to help customers outsource some of their internal processes.





About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is a leading logistics service provider with global business operations and an annual turnover of EUR 5.5 billion. Rhenus has business sites at 750 locations worldwide and employs 33,000 people. The Rhenus Group provides solutions for a wide variety of different sectors along the complete supply chain; they include multimodal transport operations, warehousing, customs clearance as well as innovative value-added services.