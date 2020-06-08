  1. Home
  2. Politics

DPP councilor to shut down office amid pro-Han protest in N. Taiwan city

DPP Councilor will close office as Han supporters hold demonstration over insensitive Facebook comment

  689
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/08 10:18
Taoyuan City DPP Councilor Wang Hao-yu (Facebook, Wang Hao-yu photo)

Taoyuan City DPP Councilor Wang Hao-yu (Facebook, Wang Hao-yu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to the suicide of Kaohsiung City Council-Speaker Hsu Kun-yuan (許崑源) on Saturday (June 6), Taoyuan City Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Councilor Wang Hao-yu (王浩宇) wrote a Facebook comment saying, "In support of Han Kuo-yu ((韓國瑜), Kaohsiung City Council Speaker Hsu jumped off a building and died.”

His remark was soon met with criticism from enraged pro-Han supporters, calling for justice for Hsu. One supporter, known as Almond Brother, quickly organized a protest event for Monday at 1:00 p.m. in which participants including Taoyuan City Kuomintang Councilor Chan Chiang-tsun (詹江村) would gather in front of Wang's office in Zhongli, CNA reported.

Because of the possibility of protesters throwing water balloons and eggs, Wang decided on Sunday to close his office for all of Monday to avoid any conflict.

Late Saturday night, Wang wrote on Facebook that when he heard about Hsu's death, he made a post on social media to inform his supporters of the news. The post stated that Hsu had long supported the ousted Kaohsiung mayor and did not add any other comments that were disrespectful to the city council speaker, Wang explained.

Wang added that he later deleted his post to avoid having his words manipulated by politics. If [my Facebook post] caused any misunderstanding, I would like to express my deepest apology, he wrote.

In light of the planned pro-Han protest, the Taoyuan City Police stated that any rally must be applied for in advance. Police have already communicated the rules of conduct to protesters who are going to the demonstration and will be deployed at the scene to maintain the security of both parties.

Wang's Facebook apology
Taiwan
Taoyuan City Councilor
DPP
KMT
Kaohsiung
recall vote
Han Kuo-yu
Hsu Kun-yuan

RELATED ARTICLES

Health minister visits Taipei 101 as Taiwan's restrictions on gatherings lift
Health minister visits Taipei 101 as Taiwan's restrictions on gatherings lift
2020/06/07 17:38
Taiwan's AIDC to conduct flight tests for Brave Eagle jet trainer
Taiwan's AIDC to conduct flight tests for Brave Eagle jet trainer
2020/06/07 15:53
Taipei mayor’s aide says not running for Kaohsiung mayor
Taipei mayor’s aide says not running for Kaohsiung mayor
2020/06/07 15:44
4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes NE Taiwan
4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes NE Taiwan
2020/06/07 12:00
S. Taiwan city council speaker's suicide overshadows recall vote
S. Taiwan city council speaker's suicide overshadows recall vote
2020/06/07 10:34