HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 8 June 2020 - Undeniably the recent months have been exceptional both in Hong Kong and globally, however in less than two years Hugill & Ip has grown from two founding partners - Adam Hugill and Alfred Ip - and a total of fifteen headcount to seven partners, with Jade Tang being the most recent to join. She further strengthens the Corporate & Commercial team, together with co-heads Christopher Hooley and Gary Wong.





The firm now has thirty staff and plans to further boost the Family and Matrimonial practice in the near future. Notwithstanding its rapid expansion, Hugill & Ip wishes to remain a focused boutique firm offering bespoke legal services, while keeping a readily adaptable attitude, an innovative approach and offer value for its clients.





The benefit of being a boutique firm and the advantage of being specialised allow the firm to provide tailor-made solutions and exceptional service in its core business areas while focusing on putting clients' interests first.





A great level of flexibility and renewed joy has been at the firm's core since the beginning, also given the fundamental choice of concentrating in Hugill & Ip's five main practice areas: Private Client, Probate & Trust - Family - Employment & Immigration - Corporate & Commercial - Dispute Resolution.





Christopher Hooley and Gary Wong commented: "In the past twelve months we have experienced a counter-trend in that our Corporate & Commercial practice has seen growth notwithstanding the general downturn as a result of a tense political and economic environment. Our M&A and general commercial work has solidly increased, and we are thrilled that Jade seamlessly complements us in terms of additional capability in Corporate, M&A, Employment and regulatory work".





Adam Hugill highlighted: "Jade is an exceptionally talented lawyer who clients trust unreservedly. It was a joy to work with her previously and I know she will be a fantastic asset to our Corporate & Commercial and Employment teams, strengthening our ability to service clients in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan and throughout the region".





The Firm

Hugill & Ip's view is long term and endeavours to build lasting client relationships based on trust, professionalism and discretion.





Although a young independent law firm, its lawyers bring decades of experience providing personalized legal advice and outstanding client service to individuals, families, entrepreneurs and businesses, in Hong Kong and internationally.





Hugill & Ip promotes a collegial atmosphere in which all individuals are encouraged to learn, improve and excel and to become leaders in the legal, business and civic communities. Moreover, the firm is deeply involved in several pro-bono and CSR activities.





https://www.hugillandip.com