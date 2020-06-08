  1. Home
Agoda recommends three cycling routes in Taiwan

Recommendations come as Taiwan gains recognition as cycling paradise

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/08 11:01
(Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As cycling tours have increased in popularity in Taiwan in recent years, international online travel booking platform Agoda has recommended three cycling routes in Taiwan.

While Taiwan is experiencing a steady slowdown in new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, people across the island nation have been planning domestic trips — many of which involve cycling. Agoda stated that Taiwan has become known as the kingdom of bicycles and that there are plenty of trails in both cities and the countryside to prove it.

The top picks include the Sun Moon Lake cycling route in Nantou County, which Agoda said is scenic and suitable for the whole family, CNA reported on Sunday (June 7).

The 105-kilometer Taroko route in Hualien County is recommended for experienced cyclists due to the stamina required to complete the route that is full of magnificent canyon landscapes.

Agoda also recommends any of the nine major biking paths in the East Rift Valley in Hualien and Taitung counties, including the Yufu bikeway, on which cyclists can ride from green valleys to verdant paddy fields, and the Wuling Green Tunnel bikeway for a spectacular view of green trees.


Yufu bikeway (East Rift Valley National Scenic Area photo)
