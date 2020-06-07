TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) visited Taipei 101 on Sunday (June 7), the first day of the country beginning to gradually lift restrictions on massive gatherings.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has continuously slowed down in Taiwan, the government announced that June 7 would be the day to begin gradually lifting restrictions on large-scale gatherings on condition that the country continues to see no domestic cases.

On Taipei 101's observatory deck, Chen mingled with groups of elementary school and kindergarten children, who appeared happy and surprised to see the minister, CNA reported.

From the observation deck, a guide pointed out to Chen the locations of the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (Taiwan CDC), where Chen and his team have been holding COVID-19 daily briefings, and Jianguo High School, which he attended.

After admiring the cityscape, the minister said that Taiwan should be more self-confident because it is such a beautiful paradise.

As Sunday is the first day Taiwan began to reopen for massive gatherings, Chen said that members of the public are free to go anywhere in the country they desire to visit. However, he added that the lifting of the restrictions does not mean that anything goes, and he reminded people to continue wearing masks and to keep practicing social distancing and appropriate personal hygiene.



(Facebook, 台北101觀景台 photos)