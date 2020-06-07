TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The two-month long 2020 Penghu International Firework Festival featuring 21 shows will kick off on July 6 after being pushed back from April due to novel coronavirus concerns.

Penghu County Magistrate Lai Feng-wei (賴峰偉) said that 2020 is the 18th year the county has held the firework festival, CNA reported. He predicted that Penghu will become the first vacation destination choice for Taiwanese in this year of closed borders, estimating that the island county would begin to receive 9,000 visitors a day in July.

This year's firework festival will include elements of Marvel franchises and performances from 300 drones in eight shows.

The firework festival will run from July 6 through Sep. 3, with shows every Monday and Thursday at the Guanyinting (觀音亭) Recreation Area in Magong City on Penghu's main island. In addition, three Saturday night shows on July 18, Aug. 1, and Aug. 15 will take place in Jibei Island, Qimei Island, and Wang-an Island, respectively.

Every firework show lasts for 10 minutes except the opening and closing shows, which includes Marvel elements and drone performances and lasts for 15 minutes.



(2020澎湖國際海上花火節 歡迎光臨 YouTube video)