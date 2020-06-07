  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

2-month long firework festival in Taiwan’s Penghu to begin July 6

  795
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/07 16:08
(YouTube, 2020澎湖國際海上花火節 歡迎光臨 photo)

(YouTube, 2020澎湖國際海上花火節 歡迎光臨 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The two-month long 2020 Penghu International Firework Festival featuring 21 shows will kick off on July 6 after being pushed back from April due to novel coronavirus concerns.

Penghu County Magistrate Lai Feng-wei (賴峰偉) said that 2020 is the 18th year the county has held the firework festival, CNA reported. He predicted that Penghu will become the first vacation destination choice for Taiwanese in this year of closed borders, estimating that the island county would begin to receive 9,000 visitors a day in July.

This year's firework festival will include elements of Marvel franchises and performances from 300 drones in eight shows.

The firework festival will run from July 6 through Sep. 3, with shows every Monday and Thursday at the Guanyinting (觀音亭) Recreation Area in Magong City on Penghu's main island. In addition, three Saturday night shows on July 18, Aug. 1, and Aug. 15 will take place in Jibei Island, Qimei Island, and Wang-an Island, respectively.

Every firework show lasts for 10 minutes except the opening and closing shows, which includes Marvel elements and drone performances and lasts for 15 minutes.


(2020澎湖國際海上花火節 歡迎光臨 YouTube video)
coronavirus
Penghu
Penghu International Firework Festival
Guanyinting
Magong

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese fly home from Poland via charter flight
Taiwanese fly home from Poland via charter flight
2020/06/07 12:34
Japan releases plans to ease border controls
Japan releases plans to ease border controls
2020/06/06 18:19
Taiwan reports 55 consecutive days without local coronavirus cases
Taiwan reports 55 consecutive days without local coronavirus cases
2020/06/06 14:12
Youngsters expected to get free entry to Taiwan amusement parks during summer
Youngsters expected to get free entry to Taiwan amusement parks during summer
2020/06/05 20:48
Former Taiwan vice president asks CECC head to cut out publicity stunts
Former Taiwan vice president asks CECC head to cut out publicity stunts
2020/06/05 17:59