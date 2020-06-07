TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Only six COVID-19 patients remained in isolation in Taiwan as the country reported zero cases Sunday (June 7), marking the 56th day the country has gone without seeing a domestic case, according to the daily briefing of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

As of Sunday, a total of 73,359 suspected COVID-19 cases have been tested in Taiwan, with the number of positive cases remaining at 443. Of the positive cases, 352 were imported from foreign countries, 55 were domestically transmitted, and 36 were the result of a cluster infection on a naval vessel.

In Taiwan, a total of seven COVID-19 patients have died, 430 have been released from isolation, and only six remain in hospital isolation.

The CECC also announced that after 164 press conferences in the 140 days since the center's establishment, the daily briefing on the pandemic in Taiwan will be changed to a weekly format and held at 2 p.m. every Wednesday.

In addition, the CECC has documented Taiwan's successful experience in the fight against the pandemic, with attention paid to policy at the local and national level. The information is published in the form of a timeline on the "Crucial Policy for Combating COVID-19" website, available in both English and Chinese.



