4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes NE of Hualien

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook eastern Taiwan at 9:49 a.m. Sunday (June 7), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was 15.4 kilometers northeast of Hualien County. It occurred at a shallow depth of 11.5 kilometers, based on CWB data.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location. The tremor was registered at a 4 in Hualien and Nantou County.

The temblor registered at a three in Hualien City, Yilan City, and Taichung City; a two in Miaoli County; and a one in Taoyuan City, New Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Changhua County, Taitung County, Chiayi City, and Yunlin County.

There were reported injuries at the time of publication.