4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes NE of Hualien

Epicenter was 15.4 km northeast of Hualien County

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/07 12:00
4.8 magnitude earthquake occurred 15.4 km northeast of Hualien County (CWB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook eastern Taiwan at 9:49 a.m. Sunday (June 7), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was 15.4 kilometers northeast of Hualien County. It occurred at a shallow depth of 11.5 kilometers, based on CWB data.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location. The tremor was registered at a 4 in Hualien and Nantou County.

The temblor registered at a three in Hualien City, Yilan City, and Taichung City; a two in Miaoli County; and a one in Taoyuan City, New Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Changhua County, Taitung County, Chiayi City, and Yunlin County.

There were reported injuries at the time of publication.
earthquake
Hualien County
Taiwan
CWB

