TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Upon Kaohsiung City Council-Speaker Hsu Kun-yuan’s (許崑源) suicide on Saturday (June 6), ousted Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) rushed to visit the Hsu family to pay his respects.

At 8:45 p.m. Saturday night, police sent an officer to the scene after someone was reported to have fallen off a building in Lingya District, per CNA.

Police were shocked when they confirmed Hsu’s identity and quickly notified his wife, who was in the house but did not know what had happened.

Han was removed from office on Saturday after the final number of voters supporting the recall motion exceeded the number of those opposed by 939,090 to 25,051. At 5:00 p.m. he gave a speech at the Kaohsiung City Government Administrative Center, in which he alleged that rumors and criticism had contributed to his downfall.

Though Hsu was not present during Han’s concession speech, his wife was in attendance.

Han, upon hearing of Hsu's death, was accompanied by Kaohsiung Civil Affairs Bureau Director-General Tsao Huan-jung (曹桓榮) and Kaohsiung Government Information Bureau Director-General Cheng Chao-hsin (鄭照新) to visit the Hsu family.

After being informed of Hsu’s death, the Kaohsiung City Government also issued a short message expressing that Han was shocked and saddened, calling on everyone to calm down. Politics is temporary and life must go on, the government office remarked.

The case is currently under further investigation.