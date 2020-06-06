  1. Home
Taiwan Kaohsiung city council speaker commits suicide after pro-China mayor ousted

Hsu dies at 63 after falling from his building 2 hours after Mayor Han Kuo-yu's recall confirmed

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/06 23:43
Hsu Kun-yuan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung City Council-Speaker Hsu Kun-yuan (許崑源) jumped from his apartment Saturday evening (June 6) two hours after Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) admitted defeated in a recall election.

Media reported that Hsu, 63, committed suicide at 8:45 p.m. at his building and was soon pronounced dead.

Han, a former presidential candidate in Taiwan's 2020 election, was ousted in a landslide vote. More than 930,000 citizens of the southern city voted in favor of recalling the pro-China Kuomintang (KMT) politician.

Despite being ill before the recall vote, the KMT council speaker managed to record a two-minute video expressing his strong support for Han, citing his good leadership and management.

Hsu's older brother, Hsu Kun-lung (許崑龍), in 1979 reportedly took part in the pro-democracy Kaohsiung Incident — also known as the Meilidao Incident — and became one of the earliest Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members after the event. The late Hsu joined the KMT in 2008 and subsequently served as Kaohsiung city council speaker.
