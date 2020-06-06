TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan artist Kuo Yen-fu (郭彥甫) launched his latest athlete-themed art exhibition on Saturday (Jun 6) at Estyle Gallery, Taichung.

The solo exhibition, titled "Starting Point" (起點), reprises his first show on the same topic, in 2016. Kuo, whose works have been shown at the Louvre Museum in Paris, was a former athlete himself.

The new series of oil on canvas paintings express the energy and rhythm of sportsmanship with bright colors and flowing lines. They also convey the artist and athlete's pursuit of excellence.



(Taiwan News photo)

"Athletes crave excellence, such as to run faster or jump higher. This is human nature and can be traced back to our ancestors because we all want to survive," said Kuo. "I find this innate instinct very charming and the idea that life is always finding a way out."

A former celebrity entertainer and student at Taipei Physical Education College (台北市立體育學院), Kuo turned to art as a full-time pursuit. "Drawing is my lifelong passion and I have done it since childhood."

According to Estyle Gallery, Kuo's athletic training gave him self belief, persistence and a drive to excel.

"Starting Point" will run through July 19. A talk between Kuo and professor of the Department of Fine Arts of National Taiwan Normal University (國立臺灣師範大學), Bai Shih-ming (白適銘), will take place at the gallery Sunday (June 7).

For more information, please visit the artist's Instagram.



(Taiwan News photo)



(Taiwan News photo)