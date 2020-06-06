  1. Home
  2. Culture

Ex-athlete's 'Starting Point' art exhibition a winner

Taiwan's Kuo Yen-fu is presenting a new series of athlete-themed paintings at a Taichung gallery

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/06 15:50
Kuo Yen-fu's solo exhibition is titled "Starting Point." (Kuo Yen-fu photo)

Kuo Yen-fu's solo exhibition is titled "Starting Point." (Kuo Yen-fu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan artist Kuo Yen-fu (郭彥甫) launched his latest athlete-themed art exhibition on Saturday (Jun 6) at Estyle Gallery, Taichung.

The solo exhibition, titled "Starting Point" (起點), reprises his first show on the same topic, in 2016. Kuo, whose works have been shown at the Louvre Museum in Paris, was a former athlete himself.

The new series of oil on canvas paintings express the energy and rhythm of sportsmanship with bright colors and flowing lines. They also convey the artist and athlete's pursuit of excellence.


(Taiwan News photo)

"Athletes crave excellence, such as to run faster or jump higher. This is human nature and can be traced back to our ancestors because we all want to survive," said Kuo. "I find this innate instinct very charming and the idea that life is always finding a way out."

A former celebrity entertainer and student at Taipei Physical Education College (台北市立體育學院), Kuo turned to art as a full-time pursuit. "Drawing is my lifelong passion and I have done it since childhood."

According to Estyle Gallery, Kuo's athletic training gave him self belief, persistence and a drive to excel.

"Starting Point" will run through July 19. A talk between Kuo and professor of the Department of Fine Arts of National Taiwan Normal University (國立臺灣師範大學), Bai Shih-ming (白適銘), will take place at the gallery Sunday (June 7).

For more information, please visit the artist's Instagram.


(Taiwan News photo)


(Taiwan News photo)
artist
athlete
Taichung
Central Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Visit culturally rich Qingshui in C. Taiwan
Visit culturally rich Qingshui in C. Taiwan
2020/05/28 20:48
Taiwanese Eslite Gallery relocates after decades in Taipei
Taiwanese Eslite Gallery relocates after decades in Taipei
2020/05/26 15:44
Tour scenic attractions in Dongshi, Taiwan
Tour scenic attractions in Dongshi, Taiwan
2020/04/26 18:01
Tour scenic attractions in Shigang, Taiwan
Tour scenic attractions in Shigang, Taiwan
2020/04/22 20:23
Measures taken to ensure safe visits to Gaomei Wetland in C. Taiwan
Measures taken to ensure safe visits to Gaomei Wetland in C. Taiwan
2020/04/20 21:17