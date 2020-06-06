Voters standing in line to cast their vote in the Kaohsiung City mayoral recall Saturday June 6 Voters standing in line to cast their vote in the Kaohsiung City mayoral recall Saturday June 6 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Citizens of Kaohsiung City were casting their ballots in a recall vote Saturday (June 6) targeting Kuomintang (KMT) Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) only months after he lost Taiwan’s presidential election.

In order for the recall motion to succeed, at least 25 percent of eligible voters, or 574,996 people, will have to cast a valid ballot, and the number of votes agreeing with the recall motion will have to exceed the number of those opposed.

Local media reported high numbers of passengers traveling on trains and buses into Kaohsiung Friday and Saturday, indicating that many citizens working or studying in other parts of the country were returning especially to vote.

Han has called on his supporters to stay away from the balloting, leading to observers to speculate that a high turnout would favor his opponents.

The former KMT lawmaker won a surprise landslide victory in the November 2018 local elections, ending 20 years or rule by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). However, his failure to realize some of his grander promises, such as the construction of a Ferris wheel and investments for an amusement park by United States, soon cooled public enthusiasm. After he won the KMT nomination for the Jan. 11 presidential election, questions emerged about his attitude to China, especially as demonstrations rocked Hong Kong and the public grew increasingly worried about Beijing’s influence.

After his defeat in the presidential ballot and the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Han took on a low profile, barely appearing in public.

During a lengthy process required by law, activists in a group called “We Care Kaohsiung” collected sufficient signatures for a recall vote which was eventually timed for Saturday.

The voting took place at 1,823 polling stations across the southern city, Taiwan’s third-most populated, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., with results expected to become known during the evening. An estimated 10,000 police officers were on hand.

The city experienced sunny weather during the morning, but heavy thundershowers lashed several parts of the area during the afternoon. While Han himself did not cast a ballot, his DPP predecessor and his main rival in the 2018 mayoral election did. According to media reports, there was a noted presence of younger voters, many of them returned from other parts of the country.

If Han survives the recall, he will be allowed to continue running the city until the end of his term in Dec. 2022 without any new recall votes, but if he loses, the central government, run by the DPP, will have to name an interim mayor and new mayoral elections will have to take place within three months.