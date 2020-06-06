TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported no new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients Saturday (June 6), keeping the total at 443.

The announcement by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) means the island country has achieved 55 days in a row without local transmissions. The death toll remains at seven, while 429 patients have been released from isolation after treatment at hospitals, leaving only seven still being treated for the virus.

Out of the 443 cases, 352 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 originated from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet." An investigation into the cluster outbreak on the ship concluded the first infection had occurred before it reached the Pacific island ally of Palau.

If there are still no new local infections by June 7 (Sunday), a number of restrictions will fall away, especially for long-haul public transport, though social distancing and the wearing of face masks will still be recommended. The date of June 7 was chosen because that day, Taiwan would be likely to complete its fourth consecutive infectiousness period of 14 days without new local cases.