  1. Home
  2. World

Fire strikes Taiwan's Paper Wind Mill Theatre

Estimated losses of up to NT$50 million due to major fire at theater group's studio in New Taipei

  950
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/06 09:05
Paper Wind Mill Theatre burns down Saturday (June 6).  (Paper Wind Mill Theatre photo)

Paper Wind Mill Theatre burns down Saturday (June 6).  (Paper Wind Mill Theatre photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A major fire burned down the studio of Taiwan's Paper Wind Mill Theatre (紙風車劇團) early on Saturday (Jun 6) morning.

The fire at the group's studio in New Taipei City's Bali District broke was finally put out around 7 a.m., according to CNA. The conflagration was in two buildings, the one containing lights and audio equipment was more seriously affected.

One 40-year-old male factory manager suffered burns to his limbs while escaping and is being treated at Mackay Memorial Hospital, reported CNA.

The theater's deputy director, Chang Ming-yi (張敏宜), estimated losses of up to NT$50 million (US$1.6 million).

"It's ok! We have been through a lot before," the director of the group, Lee Yong-fong (李永豐) was quoted as saying. The theater group will hold a press conference Saturday at 9 p.m. to provide further information.

Paper Wind Mill Theatre, founded in 1992, is popular with both adults and children. They have promoted art nationwide with free performances and charity tours.
Paper Wind Mill Theatre
fire

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan releases video of fierce live-fire drill as tensions with China rise
Taiwan releases video of fierce live-fire drill as tensions with China rise
2020/06/04 12:55
Young woman is first to win compensation in Taiwan color party blast
Young woman is first to win compensation in Taiwan color party blast
2020/05/29 20:06
Taiwan tycoon a suspect in negligent homicide case involving KTV fire that killed 6
Taiwan tycoon a suspect in negligent homicide case involving KTV fire that killed 6
2020/05/22 14:23
Ex-firefighter saves boy's life on Taiwanese highway
Ex-firefighter saves boy's life on Taiwanese highway
2020/05/12 16:02
Families of Taipei KTV fire victims refuse compensation from Cashbox Partyworld
Families of Taipei KTV fire victims refuse compensation from Cashbox Partyworld
2020/05/07 20:44