TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A major fire burned down the studio of Taiwan's Paper Wind Mill Theatre (紙風車劇團) early on Saturday (Jun 6) morning.

The fire at the group's studio in New Taipei City's Bali District broke was finally put out around 7 a.m., according to CNA. The conflagration was in two buildings, the one containing lights and audio equipment was more seriously affected.

One 40-year-old male factory manager suffered burns to his limbs while escaping and is being treated at Mackay Memorial Hospital, reported CNA.

The theater's deputy director, Chang Ming-yi (張敏宜), estimated losses of up to NT$50 million (US$1.6 million).

"It's ok! We have been through a lot before," the director of the group, Lee Yong-fong (李永豐) was quoted as saying. The theater group will hold a press conference Saturday at 9 p.m. to provide further information.

Paper Wind Mill Theatre, founded in 1992, is popular with both adults and children. They have promoted art nationwide with free performances and charity tours.