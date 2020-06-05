Ministry of Transportation plans to boost visits to amusement parks Ministry of Transportation plans to boost visits to amusement parks (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government was planning to allow children up to 19 years of age enter 22 amusement parks free of charge in July and August, reports said Friday (June 5).

The Ministry of Transportation, which oversees the tourism sector, was preparing to announce next week that all children up to the age of 19, including those graduating from senior high school this year, would be allowed to visit the parks an unlimited number of times, CNA reported. The scheme was part of the government’s efforts to boost the travel sector after the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Previous projects only covered children 12 years or younger, partly because those would have to be accompanied by adults paying the full fare, but Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) reportedly insisted that high school students should also benefit from free tickets this time.

Due to the coronavirus, many school trips and other outdoor activities were canceled, so the students should be allowed to make up for it by receiving the opportunity to visit amusement parks free of charge, the minister reportedly argued.

The final decision will probably allow all children born on July 1, 2001 and after to benefit from the free entrance program, according to the CNA report.

