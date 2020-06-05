  1. Home
  2. Business

Business expert predicts great future for Taiwan's cybersecurity sector

President Tsai identified cybersecurity as major target for development: Chairman of Wealth Magazine

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/05 19:10
File photo of Hsieh Chin-ho 

File photo of Hsieh Chin-ho  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Once the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic slows down, investors should shift their attention from Taiwan's biotech industry to the cybersecurity sector, Wealth Magazine chairman Hsieh Chin-ho (謝金河) said Friday (June 5).

Producers of masks, vaccines, and coronavirus tests have been all the rage over the past few months, but last month, the Presidential Office and Taiwan’s two main oil companies were hacked, propelling cybersecurity to the forefront of public attention, cable station SETN quoted Hsieh as saying.

The popular investment expert also noted that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her May 20 inaugural speech had named cybersecurity, to be integrated with 5G and digital transformation, as one of six strategic sectors.

During her first term, she promoted wind energy as a key sector, but cybersecurity could become the next item to hold public interest for at least a decade, according to Hsieh.

While Taiwan is still behind, it does have the necessary talent, software, and hardware as well as a dynamic IT industry. Therefore, with assistance from the government, the cybersecurity sector should be able to register major advances, the publisher said.
Cybersecurity
hackers
cyber attacks
Hsieh Chin-ho

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan government database leaked on dark web
Taiwan government database leaked on dark web
2020/05/30 17:21
Taiwan email leaks suggest need for increased cybersecurity
Taiwan email leaks suggest need for increased cybersecurity
2020/05/25 17:00
Facebook issues warning to Taiwan users over potential cyberattacks
Facebook issues warning to Taiwan users over potential cyberattacks
2020/05/24 15:49
Industrial policy laid out for Taiwanese president's second term
Industrial policy laid out for Taiwanese president's second term
2020/05/21 10:34
Legislator suggests Taiwan Presidential Office data breach an intentional leak
Legislator suggests Taiwan Presidential Office data breach an intentional leak
2020/05/19 15:56