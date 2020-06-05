  1. Home
Father of slain Taiwanese cop dies after not-guilty verdict

Mother of Lee Cheng-han calls for reform of judicial system after man charged with murder let off due to diminished responsibility

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/05 17:08
Lee Cheng-han's father, Lee Tseng-wen (right) passed away Thursday afternoon. 

Lee Cheng-han's father, Lee Tseng-wen (right) passed away Thursday afternoon.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The father of Taiwanese railway police officer Lee Cheng-han (李承翰), who was fatally stabbed by a berserk passenger last July, passed away Thursday afternoon (June 4).

According to CNA, Lee's father Lee Tseng-wen (李增文) suffered gastrointestinal bleeding and was pronounced dead by medical staff at a hospital in Chiayi City. He reportedly coughed up blood twice during the operation which, if it had succeeded, would have left him in a vegetative state. He was 70 years old when he died.

Local district chief Liu Ping-wu (劉丙伍) said Lee Tseng-wen had been campaigning for justice for his son after the individual charged with the crime was found innocent in April by Chiayi District Court on the grounds of diminished responsibility. Liu said Lee was furious about the verdict, which might have contributed to his worsening health.

On July 3, 2020, Lee Cheng-han was stabbed to death by a 54-year-old man surnamed Cheng (鄭), who became agitated after being confronted for not buying his train ticket. However, Chiayi District Court decided to commute Cheng's sentence due to his long history of schizophrenia and ordered him to undergo five years of psychiatric treatment instead.

During a visit with Secretary-General of the Presidential Office Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) on Friday (June 5), Lee's mother said the judges had lost their senses and she no longer had faith in Taiwan's judicial system. She urged President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to reform the country's legal system, stressing the government must do something about offenders who claim to have mental disorders.

Immediately after the ruling was announced on April 30, prosecutors filed an appeal against the judges' decision.

Taiwanese internet communities have bashed the "dinosaur judges" for letting another murderer get away with his actions. The National Police Agency (NPA) also expressed regret about the verdict and vowed to help the victim's family with the appeal, reported ETtoday.


Lee Cheng-han's parents (CNA photo)


Lee Cheng-han (Facebook photo)
