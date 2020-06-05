"My name, my right." (Taiwanese in Norway Nationality Rectification Campaign Facebook photo) "My name, my right." (Taiwanese in Norway Nationality Rectification Campaign Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Facebook group Taiwanese in Norway Nationality Rectification Campaign launched a questionnaire on Tuesday (June 2) as part of its members' efforts to be referred to as Taiwanese rather than Chinese.

The group, which lives in Norway, is working to change the nationality on Norwegian resident permits from “China” to “Taiwan,” Liberty Times reported. The group lost a lawsuit on May 2, which it filed last August.

However, on May 27, the group filed another lawsuit to continue with the name rectification campaign. Norwegian authorities changed the nationality listed on Taiwan residency permits to China in 2010.

In preparation for the second lawsuit, the group launched a questionnaire to collect the names of Taiwanese from various European countries. According to the questionnaire's introductory page, the survey seeks to "map the diverse nationality/citizenship registration when individuals from Taiwan live in different member states of the Council of Europe."

The Facebook group states that any personal data acquired from the questionnaire will only be shared with the relevant parties, lawyers, and courts. People can choose to fill out the questionnaire anonymously.

Taiwanese who do not live in Europe can also help by sharing the questionnaire with friends and family who are living in Europe.

Please click here to fill out the survey.

