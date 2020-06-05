TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong (黃之鋒), Agnes Chow (周庭), and Au Nok-hin (區諾軒) appeared at a Tokyo online news conference Wednesday (June 3) and urged the Japanese government to reconsider inviting Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping (習近平) to the country.

Given the global community has expressed concerns over Beijing's proposed national security legislation on Hong Kong, the trio of pan-democracy camp leaders joined an online press briefing organized by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan (FCCJ) on Wednesday to voice their opinions. They said Xi's scheduled trip to Japan was "inappropriate" given the situation in Hong Kong.

Wong said he hoped international leaders would realize the Hong Kong issue is much more than showing support or opposition to China. He said it is a matter of choosing between "right and wrong," as well as securing the special administrative region's global financial hub status.

Chow, deputy secretary general of Hong Kong's pro-democracy group, Demosisto, also asked Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his officials to stand against the introduction of the new security law. She pointed out Beijing has been criticized for its human rights violations and the Japanese government needs to "carefully consider" whether its meeting with Xi should proceed, reported Liberty Times.

According to Kyodo News, Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi confirmed Wednesday that Xi's visit would take place sometime in November, after it was postponed due to the global pandemic. He stressed the visit would be beneficial to both countries and that it is important for Japan to prepare beforehand.