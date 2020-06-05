TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan was at the forefront of 41 economies recovering from the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to Canadian website Visual Capitalist.

The survey divided countries and territories into four categories depending on their level of "mobility" and "recovery." By mobility, the website meant those countries that were allowing freedom of movement again, with limited lockdown and quarantine measures, as employees were allowed to go to work; while recovery referred to the falling number of new coronavirus infections.

The country with the highest mobility and the highest recovery rates was New Zealand. Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Thailand followed closely behind.

Other Asia-Pacific countries in the same category were Vietnam, Japan, South Korea and Australia. Vietnam was the only country with a higher mobility rate than Taiwan, though its recovery rate was lower.

The low-mobility and low-recovery list featured the United States, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, France and the United Kingdom. These countries are still working on their response to the crisis, while their populations were either remaining in lockdown or staying indoors out of caution.

The data were based on Google’s COVID-19 Community Mobility Report. Since Google is banned in China, the communist country at the origin of the pandemic was not included in the survey, CNA reported.