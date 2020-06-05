Taiwan and UK pledge to enhance ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) each separately met with British Representative in Taiwan Catherine Nettleton on Friday (June 5), commending her dedication to promoting bilateral ties over the past few years.

Speaking at a time when the world is still fighting against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Tsai said she was pleased to see that Taiwan and the U.K. have been exchanging ideas about the development of a possible virus vaccine, according to a Presidential Office statement. Taiwan looks forward to more collaboration with the U.K. in the biomedical industry, she added.

In response to the passage of a contentious security law draft by China, the British government has expressed concern via a joint statement with the U.S., Australia, and Canada and, has been mulling possible ways to offer assistance to the Hong Kong people. Referring to this latest development, Tsai said Taiwanese authorities are on the same path to helping Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters.

“Democracy, freedom, and human rights are common values shared by Taiwan and the U.K.,” said Tsai. “We look forward to working together with the U.K. to support the people of Hong Kong and support fundamental values,” she said.

In a separate meeting, Lai noted that the dialogue between the two countries in technology and agriculture has increased in recent years. Mutual visits of high-level officials have become frequent, observed Lai, who went on to say he anticipated a new chapter for bilateral ties.