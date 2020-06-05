  1. Home
Taiwan goes 54 days without new local coronavirus case

Only 7 patients still undergoing treatment for coronavirus after 429 released from hospital

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/05 13:19
CECC head Chen Shih-chung. (CDC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (June 5) announced zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), marking 54 days without a new local infection.

During his daily press conference on Friday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced there were no new cases of coronavirus for the fourth day in a row. Taiwan's total number of cases still stands at 443.

The CECC announced it had received 170 reports of people with suspected symptoms on Thursday (June 4). Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 73,040 COVID-19 tests, with 72,089 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 54 days, nearing the CECC's target of four 14-day incubation periods to relax nationwide epidemic prevention measures. Out of 443 total confirmed cases, 352 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet."

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 429 have been released from hospital isolation. This leaves only seven people still undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Taiwan.
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
COVID-19

