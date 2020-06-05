TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has called on the U.S. and China to seek ways to ease tensions and promote regional cooperation amid a global pandemic.

In an op-ed published in Foreign Affairs, the Singaporean prime minister stated that U.S.-China relations have become a pressing and consequential issue for the prosperity of the region. He called on the two powers to “overcome their differences, build mutual trust, and work constructively to uphold a stable and peaceful international order.”

“Asia-Pacific countries do not wish to be forced to choose between the United States and China,” said Lee. “They want to cultivate good relations with both.”

Lee observed that the strained relations between the U.S. and China, originally caused by trade disputes in 2018, have worsened in recent months due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. These external discords have also been complicated by internal challenges, such as U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election bid later this year and China’s struggle to maintain stability amid a declining economy, expressed Lee.

Lee argued that despite its growing influence in Asia, China wound not replace America's dominant role in both military and economic spheres in the region. However, he urged Washington to accept Beijing’s rising power and influence in the region, asserting, “it is well worth making a serious effort to accommodate China’s aspirations within the current system of international rules and norms.”

On the other hand, Lee also asked Beijing to “respect global rules and norms” and to be careful not to cause tensions and resentment in the region by exerting too much influence. “The two powers must work out a modus vivendi that will be competitive in some areas without allowing rivalry to poison cooperation in others.”

Lee also warned that if the U.S. reduces its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, Japan and South Korea would be forced to develop nuclear weapons, thus putting the regional stability in greater jeopardy.