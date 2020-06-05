Fans of South Korean pop music, popularly known as K-pop, have taken over the #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag as a way of drowning out others who wished to use the tag for alternative motives.

The provocative tag, often used by white supremacists, saw increased use as a response to the #BlackLivesMatter movement, with many posts opposing or criticizing the protests sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd. These demonstrations began in the United States, principally in the state of Minnesota, but have since spread across the US and the rest of world, much to the chagrin of some who have responded with a social media post including the hashtag #WhiteLivesMatter.

However, K-pop fans have reacted in an unusual manner to the controversial tag — they have resorted to posting images and videos of their favorite singers along with #WhiteLivesMatter in the hope that it will stymie those who wished to use it along with anti-protest posts.

After K-pop fans flooded the hashtag with photos and videos of their idols, the term started trending on Twitter. So much so that now when clicking on the term it displays thousands of K-pop posts and messages of support for the protesters in the United States and elsewhere, as well as pictures of South Korean pop stars.

Some K-pop fans are now focusing on other hashtags such as #AllLivesMatter.

